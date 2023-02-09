33 cops hurt as Sikh activists go on rampage on Chandigarh-Mohali border

As many as 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged after armed protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners went on a rampage, smashing vehicles and cornering cops, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road on Wednesday.

The protesters, under the banner of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, had gathered near the border around 1 pm to march towards Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

Stopped from proceeding, they launched a violent attack on the police with swords, rods, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons. Riding horses and tractors, the protesters ploughed into police barricades and vehicles in a bid to enter Chandigarh.

In retaliation, police used lathicharge and water cannon that added fuel to the fire. Unruly protesters climbed the water cannon vehicle to attack the policemen and mounted their flags on it, while others, led by armed Nihangs, damaged police vehicles and even dragged the barricades while raising slogans.

In the ensuing melee that lasted over two hours, 22 personnel from Chandigarh Police and 11 from Mohali were injured and more than dozen vehicles, including that of the Sector-36 SHO, were damaged.

Armed groups of protesters were seen cornering policemen on duty, forcing them to withdraw. The protesters also allegedly took away a fire tender and around a dozen barricades of Chandigarh Police before finally dispersing.

While returning towards Mohali post violence, protesters carrying swords tried to march towards the Mohali police barricades, but were stopped by the Kaumi Insaaf Morcha organisers and told to return to the protest site at YPS Chowk, not far from the rampage site.

Since January 7, the Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, accompanied by farmer unions, has been demonstrating at YPS Chowk, seeking release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails despite completion of their jail sentences. The protesters are also seeking registration of a murder case against the officials and politicians allegedly responsible for the police action on Sikh protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. A month later, they continue to refuse to budge until their demands are met.

A police vehicle damaged in the violence. (HT Photo)

Seven female cops among those injured

The 22 injured police personnel from Chandigarh included seven female cops, nine personnel of the Rapid Action Force and three Home Guards volunteers.

“The injured cops were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Though most of the injuries are blunt, some cops were hit with sharp-edged objects. No cop sustained severe injuries. All are stable,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh. One cop is also under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A senior police official of Mohali police said the 11 injured cops, including constables and head constables, were admitted to the Phase-6 civil hospital, but no one suffered serious injuries.

Mohali police have registered a case for attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants at the Mataur police station. Another FIR was also being registered under relevant sections at the Sector-36 police station in Chandigarh.

Morcha solely responsible for violence: DGP

“Kaumi Insaaf Morcha is solely responsible for whatever happened today. Hooligans were part of the crowd. A meeting was already slated for them on Wednesday. Despite that, they resorted to violence. Legal action will be taken against all those involved,” said Praveer Ranjan, director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh.

“Three days back, the protesters had announced that they will march to the Punjab CM’s house. They were already informed that permission for any kind of protest cannot be granted, as Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in Chandigarh. Yet on Wednesday, around 150 protesters came to Sector 52/53 dividing road to enter the city and attacked policemen when they were stopped,” the DGP detailed.

There was no provocation from police and they also exercised restraint for a long time, trying to pacify and control the crowd. But instead, protesters vandalised police vehicles and even took away a fire tender and barricades,” the police official said.

He raised concerned over Punjab Police not stopping the protesters from reaching the barricades on the Chandigarh border: “How were armed men allowed to walk on the streets?”

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal said the Punjab Police should have restrained the protesters from proceeding towards the border: “We will take up the matter with the state government.”

Mohali police scale up deployment

Following the rampage, Mohali police scaled up their presence at the Chandigarh borders. A senior police official said over 500 additional cops had been deployed. “The protesters are resorting to criminal and illegal means. They shouldn’t have attacked the police,” the official added.

Morcha condemns violence

Balwinder Singh, a member of the morcha’s organising committee, said, “For more than one month, we have been holding a peaceful protest. We condemn the Wednesday violence as well as use of force by the police.”

He added, “Only 31 morcha members will go to meet the Punjab CM, wearing identity cards. We want to fight for a cause peacefully. But the government is not serious towards our demands.”

“The stones, as per eyewitnesses, were thrown by unidentified people from the adjacent park. We are scanning CCTV footage and will take corrective measures,” said Balwinder, adding, “Even today, our endeavour was to ensure no damage was done to anyone.”