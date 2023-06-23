Farmer bodies to hold protest in Chandigarh for not getting MSP

A consortium of 33 farmers’ unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will hold a protest march in Chandigarh on June 27, against the state government for procuring maize and moong crop below minimum support price (MSP) this season. The farmer leaders held a virtual meeting on Friday, following which they said that the government agencies “continue to exploit farmers”. (HT File Photo)

The farmer leaders held a virtual meeting on Friday, following which they said that the government agencies “continue to exploit farmers” as despite repeated assurances, farmers are forced to sell their crops at much lower rates than MSP.

SKM leader Darshan Pal said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is promoting crop diversification by appealing farmers to come out of traditional water-guzzling wheat and paddy cycle but it has failed to provide lucrative prices for alternate crops like moong and maize.

“The guarantee of government-related purchase of moong and maize crop has completely turned futile as the farmers are forced to sell maize crop at ₹1,000- ₹1,200 per quintal against stipulated MSP of ₹2,090. Likewise, the moong crop is being purchased at a lesser rate than MSP of ₹7,800 per quintal,” he said.