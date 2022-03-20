334 people fined for traffic violations on Holi in UT, Mohali

On their toes to keep a check on traffic violations by Holi revellers, the Chandigarh Police issued on-the-spot challans to 270 people and also impounded 23 vehicles on Friday.

As many as 85 of these challans were issued for driving without helmet and seven for triple-riding.

The traffic police had set up 24 special nakas at prominent locations, including near Hotel Aroma in Sector 22, Government Printing Press in Sector 18, Sukhna Lake and Housing Board light point.

The busy inner market roads in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10 and 26 were demarcated as restricted vehicle zones, and around 350 traffic police personnel were deployed to maintain vigil. Special handy-cameras nakas were also laid for e-surveillance and enforcement, besides speed radars to capture speeding violations.

In comparison, last year on Holi, police had issued 877 challans and impounded 41 vehicles.

In Mohali, too, police fined 64 people for various traffic-related offences on Holi and 15 vehicles were impounded. Two people were also booked in Majri and Mullanpur. In 2021, police had challaned 316 people and seized 31 vehicles.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said the police control room also received several calls regarding quarrels. But by the time, cops reached the spot, the quarrels were sorted out by residents themselves.

Panchkula man caught smuggling beer bottles

The Panchkula police arrested a man for illegal possession of 120 bottles of beer on Holi. The accused, Manish Rai, is a resident of Birol village, Panchkula.

Police said they were on patrolling duty near Mata Mansa Devi, when they got a tip that a man was smuggling liquor in his pick-up truck, following which he was nabbed at a naka. The beer bottles and his vehicle were also taken into possession. A case was registered.