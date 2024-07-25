3,383-cr outlay: Major boost for rail network in Haryana

In the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, the budget allocation for Haryana’s railways has seen an increase from the annual average budget outlay from ₹315 crore during 2009-2014 to an impressive ₹3,383 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, railway officials said. In the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, the budget allocation for Haryana’s railways has seen an increase from the annual average budget outlay from ₹ 315 crore during 2009-2014 to an impressive ₹ 3,383 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, railway officials said. (HT File)

In a statement quoting officials, the PIB said the 11-fold rise highlights the government’s intensified focus on upgrading railway infrastructure, modernising the rail network and improving regional connectivity.

“In terms of infrastructure development, there has been a notable increase in the construction of new tracks. The average annual construction has grown from 71 km between 2009-2014 to 82 km during the 2014-2024 period. Electrification efforts have also seen a dramatic improvement, with 132 km of tracks electrified per year, compared to just 9 km annually in the previous period. Haryana now boasts 100% electrification of its railway tracks, marking a significant milestone,” the statement read.

The officials said currently, there are 14 ongoing projects aimed at constructing new tracks across a total of 1,195 km, with an investment of ₹15,875 crore. These projects are expected to greatly enhance the state’s rail network and connectivity.

“Moreover, 34 stations across Haryana are set to be developed as ‘Amrit’ stations, including major stations such as Ambala Cantt., Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak,” a spokesperson said, adding that these stations will undergo significant upgrades to improve passenger amenities and services, offering a more comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Since 2014, a total of 508 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed, contributing to improved safety and reduced traffic congestion, the spokesperson added.

Ambala divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said the division has been allocated ₹2,500 crores for three new lines, ₹166.5 crores for doubling of two railway lines, ₹30.5 crore for railway over bridges (ROB) and ₹113 for other works.