Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,453 recoveries against 1,233 new Covid cases in Haryana
chandigarh news

3,453 recoveries against 1,233 new Covid cases in Haryana

With 1,233 new cases, Haryana’s daily count of Covid-19 infections dipped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 80 others succumbed to the virus
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:49 AM IST
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a civil hospital in Jind in Haryana. (AFP)

With 1,233 new cases, Haryana’s daily count of Covid-19 infections dipped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 80 others succumbed to the virus. On Monday, the state had recorded 82 fatalities and 1,246 new cases against 29,334 tests. As per the medical bulletin, the state had collected 40,635 samples on Tuesday, taking the day’s positivity rate to 2.93%.

The fatality rate rose to 1.11% as the death toll mounted to 8,383. Of the total 80 fatalities recorded on Tuesday, the highest, 15, were reported Hisar, followed by eight in Jind, six each in Gurugram and Jhajjar, and five in Sirsa. All 22 districts reported fatalities. As many as 3,453 people also recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 96.75%. The highest, 124, fresh cases were detected in Sirsa, followed by Hisar with 114 cases, 105 with Faridabad infections, Karnal 98, Panchkula 94, Fatehabad 87 and Gurugram 86.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP