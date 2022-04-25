34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night.

The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali, worked as a private security guard in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of Manish’s cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night.

As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish’s motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.

Manish was rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The investigating officer said the car driver sped away after the accident. He has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting the driver soon. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he said.

52-year-old man killed in bike-scooter crash in Kurali

A 52-year-old man was killed after a scooter hit his motorcycle in Kurali on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kulbhushan Chander, a resident of Mohalla Fatehpuri, Kurali. He worked at the District Consumer Redressal Forum, Chandigarh.

Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said Chander was on his way back home on his motorcycle on Saturday evening. When he reached Prabh Asra Charitable Hospital in Kurali, a scooter hit his two-wheeler from behind, causing him to fall on the road.

He was taken to Prabh Asra Charitable Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead.

The scooter rider was identified as Kamalpreet Kaur, a resident of Kakro village, Rupnagar district. She was booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC on the statement of the deceased’s nephew Vikas.

70-year-old pedestrian injured in hit-and-run dies

A 70-year-old woman, who was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Sector 37 on Friday, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Police said Chandni Devi of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, was walking near the Petrol Pump on the main road in Sector 37, when an unknown vehicle hit her and drove off.

Devi was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but died during treatment on Saturday.

Police have booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station. They are going over the CCTV footage near the accident spot to trace the offending vehicle and arrest its driver.

