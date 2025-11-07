350th martyrdom anniv of Guru Teg Bahadur: Venue for special assembly’s session to be ready by Nov 20: Sandhwan

The temporary structure being constructed at Anandpur Sahib to hold the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on November 24 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, will be completed by November 20, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said on Thursday. The temporary structure being constructed at Anandpur Sahib to hold the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on November 24 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, will be completed by November 20, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting with the group of ministers and senior officials at Virasat-e-Khalsa, Sandhwan said this special session of the assembly, dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice, has been envisioned with the aim of spreading his divine philosophy to every corner of the world. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that on November 24, a nagar kirtan will commence from Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib in Kiratpur Sahib.

The procession will be welcomed at various locations by ministers and MLAs.

Upon its arrival at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will formally begin.

Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond informed that special arrangements have been made for cabinet colleagues and MLAs to stay at Bhai Sati Das Pandal, so they and their families can arrive at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 23 and participate in the religious events with devotion.

He said for MLAs who wish to attend the session directly, separate transport and logistical arrangements are being made to ensure smooth participation without traffic or other difficulties.