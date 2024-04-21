35-year-old graphic designer stabbed to death amid spat in Mohali’s Kharar

Five persons, including a woman, murdered a 35-year-old graphic designer by stabbing him in the neck and abdomen following a verbal spat near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar past Friday midnight, police said. The deceased, identified as Tajinder Sharma alias Teji, 35, originally a native of Hathan village, Malerkotla, was residing in Kharar. (HT photo)

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, identified as Sonia; Jamah from Behlolpur, Kapurthala; and Dheeraj, Parteek and Karan, all residents of Maloya, Chandigarh.

The victim, Tajinder Sharma, alias Teji, and the accused had a misunderstanding over some matter. He had called them to the market near Nijjer Chowk on Friday night, when the disagreement escalated and he was stabbed to death, investigators said.

Hailing from Hathan village in Malerkotla, the victim was currently residing in Kharar, as he worked as a graphic designer for a software company here.

Victim wanted to settle misunderstanding

Tajinder’s friend Gagandeep Singh, also hailing from Malerkotla and currently living in City Heart Society, Kharar, told police that Tajinder visited him often.

On Friday, Tajinder told him about a misunderstanding with Jamah, Dheeraj, Parteek and Karan. Therefore, he invited them to resolve the matter. On Friday night, Tajinder asked them to meet him near Nijjer Chowk.

Both of them were waiting at the market in a Maruti Swift Dzire. Around 12.30 am, a man and a woman arrived on a Honda Activa from Chandigarh side. Three more men arrived soon after on a Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle (CH01-CL-1796).

Gagandeep said Tajinder introduced the five people to him. But while they were talking with Tajinder, things got heated. Amid the scuffle, Sonia grabbed Tajinder by the collar, while Karan and Dheeraj restrained his arms. Parteek proceeded to punch and kick Tajinder in the abdomen, before taking out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbing him in the abdomen.

Gagandeep alleged that when he tried to save Tajinder, Parteek attempted to attack him too.

He then turned on Tajinder and stabbed him again, on the right side of the neck, causing him to collapse.

As Gagangdeep raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene on their vehicles. Gagandeep rushed a profusely bleeding Tajinder to a private hospital in Phase 4, Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 148 (unlawful assembly) and 149 (guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused at the Kharar City police station. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the assailants.

Victim was eyeing life abroad

A friend of the victim said Tajinder was planning to move abroad. He even had an appointment for biometric enrolment at the Canadian embassy on Friday. He added that Tajinder, along with working as a graphic designer, was actively searching for freelance work for an extra buck.

Demanding swift arrest of the accused, Karanvir Singh, 28, the younger brother of the victim, said he received a phone call from police about his brother’s murder. Apart from Karanvir, Tajinder leaves behind his widowed mother and a younger sister.