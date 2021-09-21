Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35-year-old labourer dies by suicide over wife’s suspected affair in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

35-year-old labourer dies by suicide over wife’s suspected affair in Ludhiana

In his suicide note, the victim said that he suspected that his wife was having an affair with his cousin; the 35-year-old labourer, who has a five-year-old daughter, took the extreme step at his house in Ludhiana while his wife was visiting her parents
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The victim’s father said his daughter-in-law was having an affair with the son of his younger brother, due to which his son was disturbed and had decided to die by suicide at his residence in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/File)

Suspecting his wife of having an affair with his cousin, a 35-year-old man ended his life in Rajewal village, Khanna, on Sunday.

The victim consumed poison while his wife was at her parents’ house. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and his cousin for his decision to end his life. The couple who had gotten married in 2012 have a five-year-old daughter.

The victim’s father, in his statement to the police, said his daughter-in-law was having an affair with the son of his younger brother and his son was disturbed because of it.

“On Sunday night, a neighbour called me saying that my son’s motorcycle was parked in the street, but he was not opening the door despite persistent knocking, ” said the complainant, adding that when he reached the victim’s house, he peeped through a window and saw his son lying dead on the bed.

The police broke open the door and sent the body for postmortem to the civil hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Pargat Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused, who are yet to be arrested.

