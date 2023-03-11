36 clinch medals on final day of Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship

On the final day of the District Weightlifting Championship, as many as 36 players secured medals in different events of weightlifting on Saturday.

A player in action during the 39th edition of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship. (Gurpreet Singh/HT PHOTO)

Around 150 players participated in the 39th edition of the district Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship held on March 10 and 11.

In the under 45kg category, Harsirat Kaur Gill, of Khanna, bagged the gold medal while Tanya and Pawanjot Kaur, both from Jarg, obtained second and third positions, respectively.

Manisha Kumari of Doraha clinched first prize in the under 49kg weight category. In the under-55kg category, Harmandeep Kaur of Jarg bagged the first prize while Diksha Dhiman of Ludhiana clinched first prize in under 59kg. In the 64kg category, Simrandeep Kaur, of Ludhiana, bagged the gold medal followed by Manpreet Kaur and Anshika who bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

Diksha Sharma of Doraha and Jiran Lata of Ludhiana bagged gold medals in the under 71kg and under 76kg categories, respectively. Manpreet Kaur of Khanna and Harsangeet Kaur of Ludhiana clinched the gold medal in the under 87kg category and Narinder Kaur of Khanna bagged first position in the over 87kg category.

In the boy’s game, Chandan of Sahnewal bagged the gold medal in the under 55kg category while Ram Yadav of Ludhiana clinched first prize in the under 61 kg category. Mukesh Kumar and Lovedeep Singh obtained the first position in the under 67kg and under 73kg weight categories.

General secretary of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Association, Parvesh Chander Sharma, a three-time commonwealth gold medallist in weightlifting, added that through the competitions budding players get recognition which motivates them to work hard. Arjuna Award-winning player Tara Singh felicitated the players with medals and certificates.