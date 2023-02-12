36,865 cases disposed of at national lok adalat in Ludhiana

A total of 36,865 cases were disposed of on the spot in the national lok adalat organised by the district legal services authority on Saturday.

As many as 27 benches were constituted at the district level, while six benches were constituted at a sub-divisional level in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal.

District and sessions judge-cum-Ludhiana district legal services authority chairperson Munish Singal said compensation worth ₹1,44,38,33,066 was awarded in various cases.

He said that a total of 46,624 cases pertaining to criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce, money recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition cases (pending before civil courts), electricity, water and other bill payment cases (excluding non-compoundable), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retrial benefits, revenue cases (pending in district courts only) and other civil cases (such as rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits) were heard in the lok adalat.

“The court fees incurred in cases disposed of by lok adalat is refundable. In lok adalat, the money and time of both parties are saved and there is no further appeal against the decision taken by the adalat, which puts an end to the dispute,”Munish Singal said.

