38% of Mohali's eligible population yet to turn up for second dose of Covid vaccine
38% of Mohali's eligible population yet to turn up for second dose of Covid vaccine

In Mohali, Covid vaccines are being administered at 33 government sites and four private hospitals. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Amid concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, Mohali is struggling to achieve its vaccination target as only 62% of its eligible population has received the second dose of the vaccine so far.

As per the health department’s estimates, Mohali has around 7,46,119 persons who are eligible to receive the Covid vaccine. The district has managed to cover the entire eligible population with the first dose, but around 2.83 lakh people are yet to turn up for the second dose. Of the 2.83 lakh, at least 1.07 lakh people are from Mohali urban, 93,000 are from Dera Bassi and 83,000 are from Kharar.

Since October, the district health department has been creating awareness among the masses through newspapers, radio, and announcements from religious places, in a bid to exhort residents to come forward for the second dose. Special vaccination camps were organised and the health department also extended the vaccination timings at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6. Now, instead of 9am to 3pm, residents can visit the hospital to receive a shot from 9am to 3pm.

District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said, “There has been a massive dip in the number of people turning up for vaccinations since mid-September. We don’t know why people are not coming forward. We had even started ‘Har Ghar Dastak’, a drive in which health teams went door-to-door to persuade people to turn up for vaccinations, but many residents made up excuses to skip the second dose.”

“It seems there is no fear among people anymore as they think Covid has gone now,” said Dogra.

Mohali has so far recorded 68,983 Covid infections and 1,072 deaths. Last month alone, the district had 127 cases and four deaths.

In Mohali, vaccines are being administered at 33 government sites and four private hospitals.

