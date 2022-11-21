391 arms licences suspended in Jalandhar, 438 issued show-cause notices

Following the instructions of the Punjab government to review arms licences, the Jalandhar district administration has launched a verification drive under which 391 licences were suspended while show-cause notices were issued to 438 persons for different reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urging arms licence holders to ensure their cooperation to civil and police officials, deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the verification would remain in process. He said there were around 7,000 arms licences issued across districts of which 391 licences had been suspended in the wake of various reasons. The administration has issued show-cause notices to 438 arms licence holders for not getting their documents renewed well within time. He said the next course of action would be initiated after receiving their replies.

The deputy commissioner said as per the directions of the state government, the verification is being conducted by the branch concerned and the police department in the district. He appealed to the licence holders to cooperate with the officials to accomplish the verification as soon as possible. Two days ago, the Patiala district administration also suspended 274 arms licences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}