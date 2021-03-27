395 test Covid +ve in Ludhiana, highest single-day spike in 6 months

Five people lost their lives, even as over 395 tested positive for Covid in the district on Friday, the highest single-day spike in over six months. On September 17 last year, 464 cases were reported, and it remained below 390 after that. The district has now reported over 300 fresh case for seven consecutive days.

With this, the total cases reported from the district has reached 32,476 and 1,100 have succumbed so far. While 28,805 patients have recovered, there were 2,568 active cases.

The fresh cases include a teacher and a student from BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar. Also, two students from GMT School, Jalandhar Bypass, have tested positive.

The patients who succumbed to the disease include a 52-year-old female from Payal, 57- year-old female from Sahnewal Khurd, 69-year-old female from Haibowal Khurd, 60-year- old female from Doraha and 77-year-old male from Manakwal village .

Appealing the residents to take all the precautions and avoid moving out whenever possible, civil surgeon Dr Sukhjevan Kakkar said that 4,547 more samples were sent for testing on Friday.

5,236 people get jabbed

As many as 5,236 people turned up to receive the Covid vaccine at various government and private health centres on Friday. This includes 1,915 senior citizens and 1,289 comorbid people aged between 45 and 59.

Besides this, 314 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 88 received the second dose. As many as 1,323 frontline workers also got the first dose and another 307 came forward for the second dose. So far, 1,32,936 people in the district have been inoculated.

1-hr silence to be observed on Sat

In view of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s appeal to citizens, silence will be observed from 11am to 12pm in Ludhiana district on Saturday to pay tributes to those who lost their lives to Covid.