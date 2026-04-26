Chandigarh, A three-day national 'Chintan Shivir' concluded here on Sunday, with states and Union territories agreeing on a set of time-bound, actionable recommendations to strengthen last-mile delivery of social justice schemes, according to an official release.

3-day 'Chintan Shivir' on social justice concludes in Chandigarh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said it provided a result-oriented platform for the Centre and states to reflect on how social justice delivery can be made more accessible.

He further said that deliberations were anchored in the larger national resolve of "Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb - Viksit Bharat@2047" and reaffirmed that social justice must remain rooted in dignity, accessibility and continuity for the last person in the queue.

The 'Shivir' progressed from an inaugural focus on vision, dignity and accessibility, to intensive theme-wise deliberations on the second and third days, culminating in a concluding session that consolidated the outcomes into a forward-looking roadmap.

The Union minister observed that the discussions during the 'Shivir' went beyond broad policy intent and focused on practical solutions in areas such as scholarship delivery, de-addiction, senior citizen welfare, accessibility, certification for persons with disabilities, and inclusion-linked support systems for vulnerable communities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the ministry's ongoing digital and institutional initiatives, including platforms and applications launched during the inaugural session, he underlined the importance of technology-enabled governance, process simplification, better monitoring and stronger coordination between the Centre and states/UTs to ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the ministry's ongoing digital and institutional initiatives, including platforms and applications launched during the inaugural session, he underlined the importance of technology-enabled governance, process simplification, better monitoring and stronger coordination between the Centre and states/UTs to ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without delay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The minister expressed confidence that the recommendations emerging from the thematic meals, breakout sessions and group presentations would help shape a more effective implementation framework in the social justice sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister expressed confidence that the recommendations emerging from the thematic meals, breakout sessions and group presentations would help shape a more effective implementation framework in the social justice sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the ministry would take forward the outcomes of the 'Chintan Shivir' in close partnership with states and Union territories, with continued emphasis on inclusion, empowerment and measurable ground-level outcomes for the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the ministry would take forward the outcomes of the 'Chintan Shivir' in close partnership with states and Union territories, with continued emphasis on inclusion, empowerment and measurable ground-level outcomes for the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The third day began with a yoga session, followed by a thematic breakfast on "Jagrukta se Sulabhata - Awareness to Accessibility", where participants discussed the need to move from scheme-centric thinking to a rights-based, universal design approach that treats accessibility as integral to all public infrastructure, services and digital platforms, said the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third day began with a yoga session, followed by a thematic breakfast on "Jagrukta se Sulabhata - Awareness to Accessibility", where participants discussed the need to move from scheme-centric thinking to a rights-based, universal design approach that treats accessibility as integral to all public infrastructure, services and digital platforms, said the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the morning breakout session, five thematic groups took up their second set of themes for detailed discussion and presentation under the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework.

The three-day exercise reinforced the collective resolve that social justice must go beyond intent and translate into measurable improvements in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable, thereby contributing to the vision of an inclusive, empowered and equitable Viksit Bharat by 2047, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

chandigarh See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON