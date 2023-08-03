3-lakh graft case Chandigarh cop yet to join probe, another on the run

{ ₹3-lakh graft case}

Pawan who was suspended on Tuesday continues to evade arrest. (HT Photo)

Despite being issued notice to join the probe of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a ₹3-lakh graft case in which the top investigating agency arrested the brother of a former Chandigarh deputy mayor, along with a scrap dealer, inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, is yet to join the probe.

While the CBI hunt is on for a constable of the Chandigarh Police, Sekhon’s role is also under scanner. He had on Tuesday been ousted as in-charge of the operation cell and transferred to police lines in Sector 26, pending probe.

CBI on Tuesday issued notices to Sekhon and absconding accused Pawan who is deployed in the police control room (PCR) wing, to join the probe but Sekhon did not join the probe on Wednesday. Sekhon has sought permission from the department to join the investigation.

However, a police official said that the department has not refrained Sekhon from joining the investigation. Though under CBI radar, Sekhon has not been nominated in the case by CBI. Meanwhile Pawan who was suspended on Tuesday continues to evade arrest.

Notably, the constable and Sekhon have previously worked together in the crime cell. According to the sources, Pawan was trying to get his posting in the Operation Cell through Sekhon.

Sources said that Pawan was offered money as part of a trap on July 30, but refused the offer a day before the CBI eventually nabbed the two accused in the case. Pawan is on four days leave and is yet to report to the department.

