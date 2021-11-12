Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3x3 Punjab Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Hoopers, Lions win U-18 championships

The Guru Nanak Hoopers girls’ team and Lions boys’ team clinched the titles in the Under-18 category on Day 3 of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday
Players during a match of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While Guru Nanak Hoopers defeated Khalsa Warriors 15-13, The Lions beat Multi School Cares 17-11.

A total of 10 matches were played on Thursday. The boys’ teams played seven matches and girls played three matches. The tournament will conclude on November 14 and the winners will get a cash prize of Rs1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected into the state team.

In girl’s category, Khalsa Warriors defeated Guru Nanak Ballers 9-7 and Punjab Steelers lost to Guru Nanak Hoopers 5-7 in the semi-finals.

In the boys’ category, Rockets defeated Warriors 11-9; Multi Cagers outwitted Goshawks 19-14; Buddha Dal School-1 lost to Royal 7-19 and Lions defeated Punjab Stealers PS 21-11. In the boys’ semi-finals, Rockets lost to Multi Cagers 7-12 and Lions defeated Royals by 14-11.

Sandeep Sharma ADCP, Ludhiana and Narinder Pal Singh Dhaliwal, secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, were present on the occasion.

