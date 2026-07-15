4 accused of robbing Yamunanagar jeweller held after encounter

Days after a Radaur-based jeweller was allegedly robbed of ₹4 lakh, the Yamunanagar police arrested four accused men following a brief encounter with a CIA-2 team on Monday night, police said.

The police have earlier arrested Sandeep and Neeraj, both from Karnal in connection with the case. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar of Karnal, Satbir Kumar and Pawan alias Punna, both from Sonepat district. The trio received bullet injuries on their legs, while the fourth accused, Parveen Kumar, was arrested from the spot. The police have also recovered three pistols from their possession.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajat Gulia said that the encounter took place near Kanjnu canal bridge in Radaur, when about 30 rounds of shots were fired from both sides.

“In retaliation, the police shot three miscreants in the legs and injured them, while the fourth accused was nabbed from the spot. All the injured were admitted to a civil hospital for treatment. During the shootout, CIA-2 in-charge Rakesh and head constable Kuldeep were also shot on their bulletproof jackets and escaped unhurt,” the DSP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have earlier arrested Sandeep and Neeraj, both from Karnal in connection with the case. Both the accused were on a seven day police remand when they informed the cops about their absconding accomplices during interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have earlier arrested Sandeep and Neeraj, both from Karnal in connection with the case. Both the accused were on a seven day police remand when they informed the cops about their absconding accomplices during interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

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