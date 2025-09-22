4 arrested with 10kg heroin in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR: A joint team of the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday nabbed four drug smugglers at Thetharke village in Gurdaspur and recovered 10kg of heroin from their possession, officials said. A joint team of the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday nabbed four drug smugglers at Thetharke village in Gurdaspur and recovered 10kg of heroin from their possession.

Five packets of heroin weighing 10kg were recovered from them, officials said, adding that three mobile phones and two bikes have also been seized.

According to a BSF spokesperson, based on credible information, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint operation in the area leading to the apprehension of four narco-smugglers and seizure of five packets of heroin weighing 10kg along with three mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district and Pakha Tara Singh and Palla colonies in Amritsar, respectively.

“This reflects seamless teamwork, dedication and commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in safeguarding the nation’s borders from menace of narcotics smuggling and thwarting nefarious designs of anti-national elements,” said officials.

Woman held with 2 pistols, drugs

BATHINDA: A team of crime investigation agency (CIA)-2 of the Bathinda police arrested a 47-year-old woman, Paramjit Kaur, with two weapons and 130 grams of heroin on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that Paramjit was arrested from the grain market at Bhagwangarh village during a field check.

She works as a domestic help and was riding pillion on a motorbike with her son Ranjit Singh. On spotting the police party, Ranjit fled from the spot while Paramjit was held with a packer containing the contraband.

The spokesperson said that on checking the vehicle, the CIA team recovered a .9 mm pistol and a country-made pistol.

A case was registered against both under various sections of the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Sangat police station.