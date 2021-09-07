Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 ASIs booked for taking bribe for letting off men carrying unaccounted cash in Jalandhar, 2 held
chandigarh news

4 ASIs booked for taking bribe for letting off men carrying unaccounted cash in Jalandhar, 2 held

Four assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Jalalndhar rural police have been booked under charges of corruption and extortion for allegedly accepting ₹4 lakh bribe for letting off two men who were carrying ₹25 lakh unaccounted cash at Phillaur on September 3
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Two of the accused ASIs are absconding, say officials.

Four assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Jalalndhar rural police have been booked under charges of corruption and extortion for allegedly accepting 4 lakh bribe for letting off two men who were carrying 25 lakh unaccounted cash at Phillaur on September 3.

The accused ASIs are Husan Lal, Sukhwinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Parmod Kumar who were on duty at a checkpoint on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway in Phillaur. While Hussan Lal and Sukhwinder have been arrested, Kuldeep and Parmod were absconding, officials said.

The police have recovered 3.97 lakh bribe amount from the arrested accused.

“The four stopped a Maruti Alto car for checking at the high-tech checkpoint, where high-resolution CCTV cameras are installed. When they found 25 lakh unaccounted cash in the car, they demanded 4 lakh from the vehicle occupants, identified as Vishal Bajaj of Abohar and Jasbir Singh of Tarn Taran. The cops let the two off after accepting the money,” a police official said.

RELATED STORIES

When Phillaur police station in-charge Sanjeev Kapoor learnt about the incident, he informed his senior officials and lodged a case against the ASIs.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harneel Singh said the source of the money the car occupants were carrying will be clear once they are arrested.

“Our teams are trying to trace the ASIs and the two car occupants. A case was registered against the accused cops under section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

Interestingly, the police checkpoint is monitored by the office of the Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cotton growers, agri dept on toes as pink bollworm pest spreads tentacles in south Punjab

Bus services in Punjab hit as roadways contractual staff goes on strike

Four booked in Sangrur for inflicting fake injuries to mislead police

High court seeks Punjab’s reply on old pension for teachers hired under zila parishads
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP