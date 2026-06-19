4 booked for armed robbery, assaulting 3 men in Kharar flat

Four persons have been booked for allegedly barging into a flat in Kharar, assaulting three men at weapon point and fleeing with a Mahindra Thar SUV, police said on Thursday.

Police said the victims did not immediately report the matter due to fear. Later, Manpreet and Maninder approached Kharar city police station and submitted a written complaint. (HT Photo for representation)

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The incident took place on June 9 at a flat in Dream Homes Icon, Chajju Majra Colony, Kharar. The police registered a first information report (FIR) nine days later after conducting a preliminary investigation and gathering evidence.

According to the complaint, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Rahon, who currently lives in Dream Homes Icon and provides online trading coaching to youths, was present in the flat with his associates, Maninder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, at around 5 pm when the doorbell rang.

The complainant alleged that four armed men forced their way into the flat. The accused allegedly shut the main door, confined the three occupants and snatched their mobile phones. They then demanded money and assaulted the victims.

During the assault, the accused allegedly searched Maninder’s pockets and took the keys of a Mahindra Thar parked outside. The vehicle bears registration number CH01CR-0083.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the accused recorded a video of the victims and warned them against approaching the police. The four men then drove away in the Thar SUV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the accused recorded a video of the victims and warned them against approaching the police. The four men then drove away in the Thar SUV. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the victims did not immediately report the matter due to fear. Later, Manpreet and Maninder approached Kharar city police station and submitted a written complaint.

Following an inquiry conducted by investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Daulat Singh, police registered a case against Rahul Manchanda, identified as a local Shiv Sena leader, Sahib Singh of Haidarpur village in Mohali district, Dharamveer Singh and Honey, a resident of Kharar.

Kharar city station house office (SHO) Amarinder Singh said police have booked the accused under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 333 (house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts to arrest the accused.

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