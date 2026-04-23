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4 contractors told to pay 3L penalty for slow lifting at Ladwa mandi: DC

However, the lifting agencies failed to provide the necessary 679 additional trucks required for the task and consequently, the process could not be carried out

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Wednesday said that penalties of 3.39 lakh have been imposed on four contractors at the Ladwa grain market due to slow pace of grain lifting.

Now, the firms have also been asked to make available a sufficient number of trucks, in accordance with the inspector’s requirements; failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their tenders. (HT Photo for representation)

The contractors include M/s CS Transport Company (Labor and Cartage Contractor), M/s SH Labor Contractor (Transport Contractor), M/s Karnail Singh and Company (Transport Contractor), and M/s Radheshyam (Transport Contractor). “The contractors are required to deposit the penalty amount with the food and supplies department. Instructions have been issued to expedite the lifting process as well,” the DC said.

He said that according to a letter from the food and supplies inspector, tenders for labour and cartage work at the Ladwa Grain Market for the current season (2026-27) were allotted to these firms. DC Meena said that as of April 16, the department had procured 5.39 lakh bags of wheat at the mandi; the lifting of this stock was required to be completed by the aforementioned contractors within 72 hours.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 contractors told to pay 3L penalty for slow lifting at Ladwa mandi: DC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 contractors told to pay 3L penalty for slow lifting at Ladwa mandi: DC
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