4 die trying to rescue calf from well in Haryana’s Jhajjar village

Four men, including a migrant labourer from Bihar, died after entering an abandoned well to rescue a calf in Munimpur village of Jhajjar district on Sunday night, officials said. Villagers gathered at the abandoned well in Munimpur village in Jhajjar on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Police suspect they suffocated after inhaling toxic gas, and the exact cause can be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination.

The deceased were identified as Dalbir Singh (41), Narendra Singh (35), Monu Kumar (31), all residents of Munimpur village and Ram Kumar (34), a migrant labourer from Bihar.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm after villagers heard cries of a calf from inside the well, estimated to be 40-50 years old. Sunil, nephew of deceased Dalbir Singh, told reporters that his uncle warned the others against entering the well after realising something was wrong inside.

“The villagers reached the spot, and four men entered the well to rescue the animal. Two men entered the well. When they did not come out, two more climbed down, but they too failed to come out. A rescue operation was launched, and all four were taken to hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” said Inspector Paramjit, station house officer, Sadar police station, Jhajjar.

The district administration carried out the rescue operation with a crane and other equipment. The victims were pulled out and rushed to Jhajjar civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police commissioner Dr Rajshree Singh visited the spot and said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police officials associated with the probe said the preliminary investigation points to death by suffocation caused by toxic gases trapped inside the abandoned well. “The exact cause will be established after the post-mortem examination,” the officials said.

“No case has been registered against the landowner as no complaint has been received so far. An FIR will be registered only after a complaint is received,” the police commissioner said.

The incident sparked protests with the villagers demanding financial compensation and government jobs for the families of the deceased.

Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats, BJP leader and former minister OP Dhankar and Jhajjar deputy commissioner Varsha Khangwal held talks with the villagers.

Following the discussions, the administration announced financial assistance of ₹41 lakh for the family of each deceased.

DC Khangwal said that the amount would be given by the government as well as social and corporate organisations. The DC added that one eligible member of each family would be provided employment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), subject to educational qualifications.