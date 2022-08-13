4 Haryana cops to get Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

Four police officers and personnel of the Haryana Police have been chosen for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2022.

Sharing the information here on Friday, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Basant Kumar, inspector; Suman Devi, sub-inspector; Yogesh Kumar, sub-inspector, and Gopal Chand, head constable, are among the 151 awardees selected from across the country this year.

While congratulating all the police officers and personnel, the director general of police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal said it is a matter of great pride for the entire Haryana Police that four of its officials had been selected for this prestigious honour. He also wished them more success and recognition in the future.

The police officers/officials decorated with prestigious awards will receive the honour in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of investigation through scientific probes that led to the cracking of cases, he added.

Established in 2018, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instituted this award with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in the investigation by investigating officers.

