Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

4 held for killing youth in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 20, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Police said the incident occurred on the night of June 16 at the Suchi village, where Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, and their father Jai Ram were attacked at their grocery shop by unidentified individuals. This assault led to Mandeep’s death.

Four people, including a minor, have been held for killing a youth in Suchi village of Jalandhar district.

Four people, including a minor, have been held for killing a youth in Suchi village of Jalandhar district. (Getty Images/ Representation image)
Four people, including a minor, have been held for killing a youth in Suchi village of Jalandhar district. (Getty Images/ Representation image)

Police said the incident occurred on the night of June 16 at the Suchi village, where Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, and their father Jai Ram were attacked at their grocery shop by unidentified individuals. This assault led to Mandeep’s death.

Police said that following the registration of the FIR, the police launched an investigation.

“Multiple police teams were formed and with the assistance of technical surveillance, six individuals were identified in connection with this crime,” police said.

The accused include Yadwinder Singh, alias Prince, Sahil Kumar and Akashdeep, all residents of Jalandhar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 held for killing youth in Jalandhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On