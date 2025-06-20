4 held for killing youth in Jalandhar

Four people, including a minor, have been held for killing a youth in Suchi village of Jalandhar district. Four people, including a minor, have been held for killing a youth in Suchi village of Jalandhar district. (Getty Images/ Representation image)

Police said the incident occurred on the night of June 16 at the Suchi village, where Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, and their father Jai Ram were attacked at their grocery shop by unidentified individuals. This assault led to Mandeep’s death.

Police said that following the registration of the FIR, the police launched an investigation.

“Multiple police teams were formed and with the assistance of technical surveillance, six individuals were identified in connection with this crime,” police said.

The accused include Yadwinder Singh, alias Prince, Sahil Kumar and Akashdeep, all residents of Jalandhar.