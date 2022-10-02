4 held in Sirsa with 655 boxes of illicit liquor

: The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police has arrested four persons and recovered 655 boxes of illicit liquor. The cops also seized the container truck in which the boxes of illicit liquor were kept along with a car which was running ahead of the truck. The accused have been identified as Satya Mitar, Ravinder Kumar, Anil Kumar alias Advani and Ravi Kumar, all residents of Charkhi Dadri district. “The liquor was brought from Punjab and the accused were planning to supply it to Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar. We will seek their remand and reveal more information,” a police spokesman said.

