4 held with drugs in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana

Division Number 8 police on Thursday arrested four men with drugs in two separate cases.

In the first case, three men were arrested with 41 gram opium and 10 gram heroin. The accused have been identified as Amit Puri of Satjot Nagar, Chunman Gupta alias Golu of Kot Mangal Singh and Gupreet Singh alias Happy of Issewal village. Police said ₹76,000 has also been recovered from them and their car has been impounded.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at Division Number 8 police station, said the trio’s car was stopped at Saggu Chowk on the basis of a tip-off and the drugs were recovered during checking.

Chaudhary said Amit was already a suspect in three drugs cases and a proclaimed offender in two of them; Chunman is facing trial in a 2016 case of assaulting a woman and Gurpreet is facing trial in a case of immoral trafficking.

In a separate case, a man from New Hargobind Nagar was arrested with 48.35 gram heroin near the Upkar Nagar nullah bridge.

The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Pamma.