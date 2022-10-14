Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 held with drugs in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana

4 held with drugs in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Division Number 8 police on Thursday arrested four men with drugs in two separate cases

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at Division Number 8 police station, said the trio’s car was stopped at Saggu Chowk on the basis of a tip-off and the drugs were recovered during checking. (Representative Image/iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division Number 8 police on Thursday arrested four men with drugs in two separate cases.

In the first case, three men were arrested with 41 gram opium and 10 gram heroin. The accused have been identified as Amit Puri of Satjot Nagar, Chunman Gupta alias Golu of Kot Mangal Singh and Gupreet Singh alias Happy of Issewal village. Police said 76,000 has also been recovered from them and their car has been impounded.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at Division Number 8 police station, said the trio’s car was stopped at Saggu Chowk on the basis of a tip-off and the drugs were recovered during checking.

Chaudhary said Amit was already a suspect in three drugs cases and a proclaimed offender in two of them; Chunman is facing trial in a 2016 case of assaulting a woman and Gurpreet is facing trial in a case of immoral trafficking.

In a separate case, a man from New Hargobind Nagar was arrested with 48.35 gram heroin near the Upkar Nagar nullah bridge.

The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Pamma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP