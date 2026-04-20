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4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab

4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Hoshiarpur, Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busted a narcotics and illegal arms module with the arrest of four people with almost 10 kg of heroin and arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur.

4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting as local handlers of foreign-based gangsters involved in drug trafficking and supply of illegal weapons, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, District Hoshiarpur Police busts an inter-state/foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module, apprehends four accused, and recovers 9.925 kg heroin, 2 foreign-made pistols, 8 magazines, and 40 live cartridges," he said.

He said those arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Pathralian village in Hoshiarpur; Shivam Bhandari, a resident of Dhina in Jalandhar; Sahil Masih alias Monu of Pakhoke Tahli village in Gurdaspur; and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and were acting as their local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab
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