Hoshiarpur, Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busted a narcotics and illegal arms module with the arrest of four people with almost 10 kg of heroin and arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur.

4 held with nearly 10 kg heroin as narcotics, illegal arms module busted in Punjab

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting as local handlers of foreign-based gangsters involved in drug trafficking and supply of illegal weapons, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, District Hoshiarpur Police busts an inter-state/foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module, apprehends four accused, and recovers 9.925 kg heroin, 2 foreign-made pistols, 8 magazines, and 40 live cartridges," he said.

He said those arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Pathralian village in Hoshiarpur; Shivam Bhandari, a resident of Dhina in Jalandhar; Sahil Masih alias Monu of Pakhoke Tahli village in Gurdaspur; and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and were acting as their local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police , Hoshiarpur, Sandeep Kumar Malik, said that following a reliable input, police teams set up a special checkpoint in the Garhshankar jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police , Hoshiarpur, Sandeep Kumar Malik, said that following a reliable input, police teams set up a special checkpoint in the Garhshankar jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the operation, a car was intercepted, leading to the apprehension of the four accused and the subsequent recovery of the heroin and the consignment of weapons, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the operation, a car was intercepted, leading to the apprehension of the four accused and the subsequent recovery of the heroin and the consignment of weapons, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malik said Sahil Masih is a habitual offender. He was involved in firing at a police team in Batala district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik said Sahil Masih is a habitual offender. He was involved in firing at a police team in Batala district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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