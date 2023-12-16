4 injured in early morning pileup on Patiala-Chandigarh highway
Owing to low visibility, a truck rammed into the three cars that had stopped at the toll plaza. One car with four occupants turned turtle
Four people were injured in a multivehicle pileup on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway near Dharrei Jattan toll plaza due to dense fog on Friday morning.
The mishap took place at around 7.30 am.
Owing to low visibility, a truck rammed into the three cars that had stopped at the toll plaza. One car with four occupants turned turtle. The injured were rushed to the Government Rajindra Hospital and are under treatment. A toll plaza official said that four people were injured while a few others received minor injuries and were given first aid.