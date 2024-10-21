4 Kaithal farmers arrested for stubble burning

Kaithal police on Sunday said they have arrested four farmers from various parts of the district for allegedly burning stubble in their farms in the last few days. Kaithal has recorded 127 farm fires since September 15 this season, the highest in the state, followed by 91 in Kurukshetra and 74 in Ambala. (PTI)

Birbhan, DSP (HQ), Kaithal, said that in all 10 cases have been registered in various police stations in the district this season. He said probe is underway and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Dhand SHO, inspector Rajender Kumar said three farmers were arrested by teams from his police station and all were released on bail.

While only one FIR has been registered in Kurukshetra, no case has been lodged in Ambala so far, district officials said.

However, all districts have marked a “red entry” as per the government order, they said.

As per the data made available by agriculture department, 11 cases of farm fires were reported in the state on Sunday with maximum four in Kaithal and Fatehabad districts. The total farm fire tally stands at 653 for this season.

The development comes after the Supreme Court slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for their failure to take effective action against stubble burning. The apex court has summoned the Haryana chief secretary on October 23.

Earlier, the Haryana government had said that farmers burning paddy residue won’t be allowed to sell their crops in the Mandis during the next two seasons. It had also directed deputy commissioners and deputy directors of agriculture (DDAs) (except Narnaul) to mark a red entry in Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) of farmers involved in residue burning.