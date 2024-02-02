4 killed in road mishaps in Shimla, Mandi

At least four people lost their lives in road accidents in Himachal’s Shimla and Mandi districts in the past 24 hours. The bus after the accident in Mandi on Friday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

As many as three people were killed and two injured when their car fell into the Sutlej river near Kumarsain in Shimla district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The accident occurred at Maholi on the Luhri-Sunni road in Kumarsain, 80km from Shimla.

A police team from Sainj reached the spot to carry out rescue work. The injured passengers, identified as Rahul and Anshul, were admitted to the civil hospital at Kumarsain.

One of the deceased was identified as Abhay Kumar from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, while the other two were a couple, Jitesh Kumar and his wife Vanshika, from Jani village in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district.

Police registered a case of negligent driving. “Initial probe reveals the driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi.

The driver of a luxury bus was killed after the vehicle hit a canter (truck) carrying pipes on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane here on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Jarol near Sundernagar, they said.

The bus was on its way to Manali from Delhi when it hit the rear end of the canter truck and the pipes pierced through the windscreen of the bus, the police said.

The bus driver was seriously hurt in the accident, while some passengers and the driver of the canter truck suffered minor injuries, they said.

The driver, identified as Roop Singh, a resident of Dhalpur in Kullu district, was taken to Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College where the doctors declared him brought dead, said Sundernagar deputy SP Bharat Bhushan.

A case of negligent and rash driving under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the police said.

With inputs from PTI