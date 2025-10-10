Edit Profile
    4 landmines, one mortar shell explode near LoC in Poonch; no casualties

    On Wednesday, around 12.15 pm four land mine blasts were reported at Forward Balakote post along the LoC by a bomb disposal squad of the Army’s 120 Brigade

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 6:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Four landmines and a mortar shell exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district without causing any harm to human lives, said officials on Thursday.

    The landmines were activated by a bomb disposal squad after they were found dislocated from the anti-infiltration obstacle system due to recent heavy rain, officials said. (Representative)
    “Around 3.40 pm on Thursday, a mortar shell exploded in a field of Kabir Hussain in Sagra village in Tehsil Mankote,” said a police officer. The man was using a JCB to excavate his land when the mortar shell exploded, said the officer.

    Hussain, however, escaped unhurt. The mortar shell apparently remained unexploded during cross-border shelling, the officials said.

    On Wednesday, around 12.15 pm four land mine blasts were reported at Forward Balakote post along the LoC by a bomb disposal squad of the Army’s 120 Brigade.

    The landmines were activated by a bomb disposal squad after they were found dislocated from the anti-infiltration obstacle system due to recent heavy rain, officials said.

