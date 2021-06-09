4 members of gang held in Ludhiana for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery

Basti Jodhewal police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of four men from Manmohan Colony, Bahadurke Road, late on Monday night, while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery. Sharp-edged weapons have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Uma Shankar Pandey of Deep Vihar, Noorwala road, Deena Dayal of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh and Harpreet Singh of Khwajke Village. The kingpin of the gang, Prince of Kila Mohalla, managed to escape.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, station house officer at Basti Jodhewal police station, said that the accused were arrested based a tip-off. They had assembled in a vacant plot and were hatching a conspiracy of a robbery. When police conducted a raid, Prince fled from the spot while the rest were arrested.

The accused are already facing a trial in various cases of snatchings and robberies. With their arrest, at least 14 cases of snatchings, robberies and vehicle lifting have been solved. All the accused are drug addicts and involved in crime to fund their addiction.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of Prince.

The accused were produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to one day in police custody.