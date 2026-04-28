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4 months on, Punjab withdraws unified building rules, restores earlier regulatory framework

According to the notification, the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, which had been notified on December 15, 2025, stand withdrawn from the date of publication in the official gazette on April 27.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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The Punjab government has withdrawn the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, with immediate effect, restoring the earlier regulatory framework governing construction and urban development across the state.

The Punjab government has withdrawn the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, with immediate effect, restoring the earlier regulatory framework governing construction and urban development across the state. (Representational image)

The decision was formalised through a notification issued by the department of housing and urban development. Exercising powers under the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Town Improvement Act, 1922, the governor of Punjab ordered the withdrawal of the rules.

According to the notification, the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, which had been notified on December 15, 2025, stand withdrawn from the date of publication in the official gazette on April 27.

Following the withdrawal, the earlier regulatory framework has been reinstated. The Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules, 2021, along with the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws, 2018, will now remain in force and be treated as if the Unified Building Rules, 2025, had never been implemented. The government has also stated that it may issue further orders to address any difficulties that arise in implementing the notification.

The PAC had opposed the proposal allowing unlimited floor-area ratio and removal of height restrictions, warning that such provisions could lead to overcrowding and strain on civic infrastructure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 months on, Punjab withdraws unified building rules, restores earlier regulatory framework
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 months on, Punjab withdraws unified building rules, restores earlier regulatory framework
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