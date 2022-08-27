4 of family killed as SUV skids off road in Shimla district

Four members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured after the SUV in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down 100 metres before hitting the bed of the Hamlati rivulet in the Pulbahal area of Chopal sub division in Shimla district late on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Padam Singh, 55, his wife Simma Devi,42, Panna Devi,54, all residents of Bhuni village, and Sunita, 50, from Riyad village.

Chopal deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar said that the injured, Roop Singh, 57, was admitted to Nerwa hospital from where was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

He said eight members of the family were on their way to Cheelrana village in Deyia in two vehicles to attend a family function. The driver lost control while trying to avoid colliding with a speeding motorcycle. The SUV rolled down 100 metres before hitting the riverbed, killing the victims on the spot.

Villagers rushed to the rescue of the occupants and also informed the police. The rescuers faced a tough time extricating the bodies and the injured due to the steep cliff.

The local administration disbursed ₹10,000 each as immediate relief to the families of the victims. A case was registered.