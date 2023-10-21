4 operatives of Bambiha gang arrested near Punjab’s Dhakoli

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Mohali Police, on Friday arrested four key operatives of the Bambiha Gang, officials said. The arrested criminals were being handled by the absconding foreign-based gangster Gaurav Kumar alias Lucky Patial.

A case has been registered under section 25(6), (7) of the Arms Act at Police Station Dhakoli in Mohali district of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested persons as Lakhvir Kumar alias Lucky of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, Ravi Kumar alias Fauji of Gadhapur village in Patiala, Gurvinder Singh alias Matto of Bithonia village in Patiala and Jatinder Singh alias Soni of Dera Bassi.

Police teams have also recovered four pistols — including two sophisticated automatic and semi-automatic foreign-made pistols (Beretta and Zigana), and two country-made pistols— along with 25 live cartridges from their possession and also impounded their two motorcycles, the DGP added.

Yadav said that a team of the AGTF under the supervision of Additional DGP Promod Ban arrested the four men in a joint operation with the Mohali Police following inputs from near a school on the old Ambala-Kalka road in Dhakoli on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DGP said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that gangster Lucky Patial had given assignments to the arrested accused persons to attack specific targets in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Sharing more details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said that further investigations are on, and more revelations about the crimes committed by the Bambiha gang are expected during the course of the investigation. The operation was assisted by DSP AGTF Bikram Singh Brar.

A case has been registered under section 25(6), (7) of the Arms Act at Police Station Dhakoli in Mohali.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON