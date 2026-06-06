4 Pathankot tourists hurt after SUV rolls down 100 ft into river in Doda

Four tourists from Punjab’s Pathankot were injured after their car skidded off the road and plunged nearly 100 feet into Haloon river on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot interstate highway in Doda district on Friday.

The injured were identified as Ashwani Kumar, 48, Navneet Sharma, 46, Ajay Kumar, 47, and Amarjeet Singh, 56, all residents of Pathankot, Punjab. (HT Photo)

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The injured were identified as Ashwani Kumar, 48, Navneet Sharma, 46, Ajay Kumar, 47, and Amarjeet Singh, 56.

The tourists were travelling in a Kia Sonet when the accident occurred around 11 km from Bhaderwah town, police said.

“The driver reportedly lost control, veered off the road and fell nearly 100 feet into the river,” police said. Several popular tourist destinations, including Thanthera, Guldanda and Chattergalla, are located along the highway, which also serves as a key road link to Punjab, they said.

According to eyewitness Mohammad Ashraf, a labourer working with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the vehicle suddenly rolled down the hillside and landed in the fast-flowing waters of Haloon river.

He said BRO personnel were alerted immediately and an ambulance from the nearby Nalthi camp was rushed to the spot. The injured tourists were subsequently shifted to the sub-district hospital (SDH), Bhaderwah. Block medical officer (BMO) Bhaderwah Dr Versha Sharma said all four injured people were undergoing treatment and were out of danger.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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