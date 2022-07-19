Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested
chandigarh news

400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested

Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin
DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin.

DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums. A case under Sections 61, 1, 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at the police station Shahkot.

At a checkpoint at Alawalpur road, police arrested another person and recovered 40 grams of heroin from him. SP, investigation, Sarabjeet Singh said the police stopped a car at a checkpoint on the Alawalpur road and searched the vehicle. The team found 40 grams of heroin from the accused identified as Saleem. “A case has been registered against him under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on,” the SP added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP