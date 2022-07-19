400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested

The Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin.

DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums. A case under Sections 61, 1, 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at the police station Shahkot.

At a checkpoint at Alawalpur road, police arrested another person and recovered 40 grams of heroin from him. SP, investigation, Sarabjeet Singh said the police stopped a car at a checkpoint on the Alawalpur road and searched the vehicle. The team found 40 grams of heroin from the accused identified as Saleem. “A case has been registered against him under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on,” the SP added.

