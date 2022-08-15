400 schools in Punjab have no teacher, 1,600 have only one: State education minister

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said that out of the 20,000 government schools in the state, 400 were without teachers and 1,600 schools had only one teacher, while quoting a survey conducted by his department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bains said this while addressing students during an interaction held at local Guru Nanak Stadium. The minister said that a survey was underway in the Punjab to identify schools on the basis of infrastructure, including classrooms, labs, staff, playgrounds, toilets, desks etc.

“It is sad that even after 75 years of independence, the infrastructure of government schools in the state is not satisfactory,” said Bains.

He said that his government was in the process of finalising formalities to send 60 principals and teachers to Canada, UK and Singapore where they will be trained by top educators, thus helping to improve the standard of education in government schools of the state.

Encouraging entrepreneurship among students

The education minister also announced the introduction of the ‘Business Blasters’ programme in 100 government schools as a pilot project to develop entrepreneurial skills among the students of Classes 11 and 12. He said that seed money of ₹2,000 would be provided to each student to support their innovative business ideas. He said the same programme was being run successfully in Delhi government’s schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bains said that there was no dearth of talent among government schools students and by supporting their business ideas, the government could help them become successful entrepreneurs after completing studies from schools and colleges. Further, the programme will build confidence among students, he added.