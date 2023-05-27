4, 000 Pandits leave for annual Kheer Bhawani mela in Kashmir

Amid tight security arrangements nearly 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits, the biggest-ever contingent since 1990, left Jammu on Friday morning in a fleet of government arranged buses to pay obeisance at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Divisional commissioner of Jammu region Ramesh Kumar flags off a convoy of 125 buses of Pandit pilgrims for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela from Nagrota in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, the devotees will visit other Hindu shrines in Kashmir.

“Since 1990, it is for the first time that as many as 4,000 Pandits left for Kashmir for Mata Kheer Bhawani mela and other religious places in the valley. It’s been 34 years since we fled our home and hearth in Kashmir. Today, is a religious and historic day for us,” said Sunil Pandita, one of the pilgrims.

“We pray to the deity to bring an end to 34 years long exiled to the community and take us back to our roots permanently,” he added.

Another pilgrim TL Raina said, “It is for the first time, since 1990, that I am going back to my roots. The situation, it appears, has improved and it seems that time has probably come for us to return to Kashmir.”

“We urge the Centre to rehabilitate us and take us back to our roots,” he added.

At least 95 buses left for Tulmulla in Ganderbal, 23 for Tikker in Kupwara, three for Manzgam in Kulgam, two buses for Logripora in Anantnag and two buses for Martand in Anantnag.

All the devotees were provided with packed refreshments also.

The devotees will visit the prominent temples in Kashmir and on May 28 on the eve of Jesth Ashtami will participate in the annual havan and mela at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla.

The devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the government and the coordination and monitoring of the Relief Organisation.

Divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar said elaborate arrangements have been put in place for devotees en-route from Jammu to their respective destinations and to Tulmulla (Ganderbal) and back.

The devotees were also provided lunch at Ramban Jammu. The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable and safe stay of the devotees with adequate lodging, boarding, medical and other allied arrangements of sanitation, and hygiene.