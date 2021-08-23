40kg heroin haul: Police identify Malaysia-based smuggler as kingpin of racket

Investigation into the 40kg heroin haul case has found that the smuggling racket was being operated by an entity from Malaysia.

Police have identified the kingpin as Jagga Malaysia, who got the consignment smuggled through some Pakistani contrabandists.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police seized 40.810kg of heroin from along the Indo-Pak border in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district during a joint operation in the wee hours of Saturday.

The contraband was packed in 39 plastic packets and pushed into the Indian territory through a PVC pipe in the Panjgraian border outpost (BOP) area.

“Our preliminary investigation has found that Jagga Malaysia is the main entity behind the racket. He had been in contact with some Pakistani and Indian smugglers,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP-Amritsar rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana.

He said there were four persons, including Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu Mayer, a notorious smuggler of Gharinda area, who had come to the border to take the consignment. “One more person has been identified as Lovely while our investigation to ascertain the identity of two others is still on,” he added.

Sonu Mayer is also wanted in another drug case wherein 1kg of heroin was seized in Tarn Taran district’s Sara-E-Amanat Khan area last year. Police have launched a hunt to nab the accused.