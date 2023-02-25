40-year-old woman axed to death in Punjab’s Sangrur village

A 40-year-old woman was found dead at Kherhi Chandwan village, near Bhawanigarh on Saturday. Police have recovered an axe immersed with blood near the body of the victim. Police said the accused attacked the woman with an axe on her head. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Police said the accused attacked the woman with an axe on her head. Though police have found house of the deceased ransacked but they are not suspecting it to be a case of robbery. The incident took place around 2pm, said police.

The victim has been identified as Paramjeet Kaur (40). She was alone at home when the incident took place. Her husband had gone to another village for some work and her 17-year-old son was also not home. The domestic help found her body lying in the premises of the house.

Karanbir Singh Sandhu (deputy superintendent of police, Investigation), said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. During the preliminary investigation, it did not seem like a robbery incident. Though household goods were ransacked but nothing was stolen from the house. Even the gold ornaments lying at the house are at their place. A case of murder was registered at Bhawanigarh police station and we have started further investigation.”