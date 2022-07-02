Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

40-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana

Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 40- year- old woman from New Madhopuri area succumbed to Covid even as 40 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday.

The patient was undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and was fully vaccinated. As per preliminary findings, she was not suffering from comorbidities.

The district currently has 230 active cases, of which 223 patients are under home isolation. Six patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility and one patient is admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,469 Covid infections, of which 1,07,946 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to the virus.

