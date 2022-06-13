Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
425 littérateurs to attend three-day literature fest in Shimla
chandigarh news

425 littérateurs to attend three-day literature fest in Shimla

As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18.

Prominent personalities including the winner of 2022 Man Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, lyricist Gulzar, actor Deepti Naval, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, writer Prasoon Joshi, historian Vikram Sampath, film director Vishal Bhardwaj and novelist SL Bhyrappa will attend the event.

Around 60 languages will be represented at the festival that is being organised by the ministry of culture, Sahitya Akademi and Himachal Pradesh department of language and culture.

The festival will be inaugurated by Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on June 16. The festival will include discussions, paper presentations, poetry and story readings by eminent writers, poets and critics and cultural performances including a Bharatanatyam rendition by Mansingh’s troupe.

