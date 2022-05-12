Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana

In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint
A CCTV grab of the robbers escaping on a bike. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on May 12, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed 4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint.

The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. One of them pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over the cash kept at the bank. He was forced to give it to them after they threatened to shoot him. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said that CCTVs are installed inside the office, but it is password protected and they have asked the officials so that they can access the footage. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.

The inspector said that based on Kumar’s statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station. He added that no security guard was deputed outside the establishment.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP