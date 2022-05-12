4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana

In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. One of them pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over the cash kept at the bank. He was forced to give it to them after they threatened to shoot him. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said that CCTVs are installed inside the office, but it is password protected and they have asked the officials so that they can access the footage. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.

The inspector said that based on Kumar’s statement, a case has been registered against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station. He added that no security guard was deputed outside the establishment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}