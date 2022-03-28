43-day annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to begin from June 30

After a gap of two years, the 43-day-long annual Amarnath pilgrimage will commence on June 30 and shall conclude on August 11 on Raksha Bandhan.

The cave shrine is nestled at a height of 13,000 feet in the south Kashmir Himalayas and can be approached via Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced the decision after chairing the 41st meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at the Raj Bhawan here.

During the meeting, it was decided that this year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan — August 11.

Further, the online registration for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from April 11.

The yatra remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The LG called on the officials to be proactive and ensure elaborate arrangements for conducting smooth yatra as a large number of devotees are expected to pay obeisance at the holy cave this year.

He said the government is introducing RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement en route to ensure their well-being.

He laid special emphasis on providing best-in-class health facilities to all visiting devotees and service providers, strengthening telecommunication channels for yatris, besides using the latest technological measures to achieve optimal synergy between different government departments and agencies.

Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, SASB, gave a brief overview of the route map of the holy shrine and various services being made available by the SASB en route and at the holy cave.

It was informed that key preparations have been made for this year’s yatra. With increased capacity for accommodation, new Yatri Niwas bhawans, augmented health facilities, upgraded tracks, telecommunication facilities, heli services, SASB App, year-long insurance for ponywaalas, many unique initiatives have been taken for the benefit of yatris and service providers.

Rahul Singh, additional CEO, SASB, briefed the meeting about the activities and development works being carried out in connection with the annual yatra, besides presenting agenda items before the board.

Several suggestions and inputs were presented by the members of the SASB which included a sustained media campaign via social media, mobile app and YouTube videos for facilitating people with all information regarding the yatra viz-a-viz how to avail yatra services, dos and don’ts and mandatory health check-ups.

The board has decided that the yatra would commence simultaneously from both routes - the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrims ceiling to 10,000 excluding yatris who would travel by helicopter.

The board has also decided to extend the free-of-cost battery car service for yatris at 2.75 km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.

The LG directed the officials for sending special invites to Akhada Parishads, Acharya Parishads for the facilitation of Sadhu and Sant Samaj.

Sinha said that all the suggestions made by the board members will be acted upon by the officers of the UT administration and the SASB. He further directed the officials to complete all ongoing infrastructure upgrade works by May-end.

Sinha stressed ensuring a world-class sanitation arrangement on the track and in yatra camps. He said all utilities on the track routes should be ready and made functional well before the commencement of the yatra.

He also called for wide publicity of the information regarding the yatra. He further directed the officials to explore the possibility of involving additional public and private banks and their branches for providing yatra permits.

He also suggested engaging research fellows for promoting and generating authentic literature and research books with regard to Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

The board will also enable live telecast of morning and evening “aarti” for devotees across the globe. ‘Shri Amarnathji Yatra’ App has been made available on the Google play store to get real-time information about the yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

DGP Dilbag Singh briefed the board about the detailed security arrangement plan for the yatra. He said besides mountain rescue teams, the JKP will also install camps of health and medical care for the yatris.

