43-year-old Zirakpur man ends life, three booked for abetment

A 43-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Mona Green-2 Society in Zirakpur on Thursday.

In a note, the deceased blamed three people – Ajay Mittal of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and his associates – for forcing him to take the extreme step. The trio has been booked for abetment, said Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh.

A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. So far, no arrests have been made.

The deceased’s wife said on Thursday morning her husband asked her to leave for work after locking the door from outside as he was unwell. However, when she returned she found his body hanging from the fan.

The complainant told the police that her husband sold alkaline water machines with his brother, and had borrowed ₹10 lakh from three Chandigarh residents.

After the business took a hit in 2020, the three men started harassing her husband, and even forcibly took the registry of their flat, she alleged.

After a few months, the trio started harassing him to take the possession of the flat and even lodged a complaint with the police, she alleged.

The police sent the body to the Dera Bassi Hospital for post-mortem.