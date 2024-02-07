43-yr-old brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to two patients

Two patients got a new lease on life after receiving a kidney from a 43-year-old brain-dead woman at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). The recipients were from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. (HT File Photo)

The recipients were from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. This also leads to the first organ donation and transplant at the Rohtak-based medical institute.

The 19-year-old daughter of deceased Neetu, a resident of Rohtak, had announced to donate the organs of her mother, who was brought to the hospital on Saturday night and died on Sunday due to brain haemorrhage.

She has also lost her father in December. She has a 10-year-old younger brother.

“My mother and I were discussing organ donation on many occasions. When doctors told me that there was no hope for my mom, I thought organ donation was the best way to keep her alive,” she added.

She further said that her courage comes from her parents and she was sure that her parents would have supported her in this decision too.

PGIMS director SS Lohchab said that the 19-year-old girl did a commendable job by donating the organs of her mother.

“We are working closely with Mohan Foundation, a pioneering NGO with a unique mandate of promoting deceased organ donation in the country and setting up processes to enable organ donation and transplants. The foundation’s mission is to ensure that every Indian who is suffering from end-stage organ failure, be provided with the gift of a new lease of quality life through a lifesaving organ,” he added.