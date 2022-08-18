44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month

Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month.

The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. Though he was fully vaccinated against the virus, he was suffering from respiratory failure and chronic liver disease.

Health experts cautioned that most of the people dying in Chandigarh were either elderly or had co-morbidities. Hence, more caution must be exercised by them and their family members.

Meanwhile, after staying below 200 for the past five days, tricity’s Covid cases jumped to 216 on Wednesday.

As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula.

With this, tricity’s active caseload also rose from 1,102 to 1,148 over the past hours — in the first spike since August 2.

At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.