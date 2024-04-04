45-year-old bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh after spat turns violent

A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death on Tuesday night following a spat near Shivalik Garden, Manimajra. Footage recovered from a CCTV camera captured the accused fleeing from the spot after the incident. (HT)

The victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Probe officials said two suspects involved in the crime were rounded up, adding that the duo and the victim were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

According to the information, the assailants attacked the victim with a heavy stone, fracturing his skull. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

An eyewitness told police that the accused and victim had gotten into an argument, which turned violent. Sources said footage recovered from a CCTV camera captured the accused fleeing from the spot after the incident.

A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.